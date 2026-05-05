May 05, 2026 3:33 PM हिंदी

Yami Gautam wishes 'wisdom, talent & kindness' for younger brother Ojas as he turns a year older

Yami Gautam wishes 'wisdom, talent & kindness' for younger brother Ojas as he turns a year older

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam wished "wisdom, talent, and kindness" for her younger brother Ojas Gautam as he turned a year older on Tuesday.

The 'Haq' actress took to her official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a happy family photo of herself and Ojas posing for the camera with their parents, with a massive smile on all their faces.

Calling Ojas her "foreover baby brother", Yami wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to the brightest Gautam...May you always stay blessed with wisdom, talent & kindness. Forever my little baby brother , Ojas (sic)."

Besides Ojas, Yami has a younger sister named Surilie Gautam, who is also an actress.

For those who do not know, Ojas is an inspiring filmmaker and has even worked on brother-in-law Aditya Dhar's latest blockbuster "Dhurandhar".

During the grand trailer launch event of "Dhurandhar" in November last year, Dhar introduced Ojas, who is responsible for editing the gripping trailer of the much-appreciated drama.

Applauding Ojas' dedication towards his work, Dhar was heard saying, “It’s been almost 72-76 hours that this boy hasn’t slept. He was cutting this trailer till 4 am in the morning, and then got it all done.”

"He was there with me since 2020-21 when we were trying to make Ashwatthama happen. One of the reasons why I was able to make this film because of the persistence of this boy. He never stopped believing in me,” added the 'Uri' maker.

Additionally, in April, Yami also praised the 'Dhurandhar' actress Sara Arjun.

The 'Vicky Donar' actress had written, “You are the present & future Sara... so proud of what you have done,” wrote Yami, to which Sara replied: “Yami Gautam, I have no words to express my gratitude.”

"Dhurandhar" and "Dhurandhar 2" feature Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in significant roles, along with others.

--IANS

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