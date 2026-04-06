Yami Gautam to Sara Arjun: You are the present & future

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who is the wife of “Dhurandhar” maker Aditya Dhar, has lauded the film’s actress Sara Arjun, calling her “the present and the future” as she heaped praise on her performance and dedication.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a string of behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the duology, which has created history at the box-office. The pictures featured her alongside with Aditya and actor Ranveer Singh

Talking about meeting the director in the caption section, Sara wrote: “The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself.”

Sara even spoke about the “peak detailing” made by Aditya for the film.

“But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame.”

She said that the post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Durandhar 1 & 2.

“To the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms and his direction team: the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen. To the producers and the production team, @dhar_lokesh Jyoti ma’am, @officialjiostudios @b62studios weathering the storms so we could stand in the light. To our DOP, @vik_now and camera team, who captured scale and soul in every frame,” she wrote.

Sara went on: “To our casting director, @castingchhabra and casting team, who set out looking for the right faces but ended up nailing the cast down to the very heartbeat. To the costume designer, @smriti.schauhan and makeup designers @preetisheel and their teams, who wove history into fabric and painted stories onto our skin, giving us identities that we immersed ourselves in. To @shashwatology, the singers, lyricists, and background score, who created the pulse of this film."

“To the editor, @shivkumarpanicker, and VFX team, as well as @ojas_gautam, who sculpted time and defied nature, taking our performances to the limits of reality. o the production design team, who built this sprawling universe from the ground up while the world wasn’t watching. To the safety and stunt crews, who traded their safety for ours, so we could look invincible on screen."

“To the lighting, sound, and spot teams, who were the first to arrive and the last to leave: the first light of dawn and the last glimmer as the sun sets. To the countless others, your names may not be listed, but your contribution is impossible to overlook. Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let’s all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight. Thank you to the entire crew of Durandhar. History has been made,” she concluded the post.

Yami took to the comment section, where he heaped praise on Sara, who played Yalina in the blockbuster franchise.

“You are the present & future Sara... so proud of what you have done,” wrote Yami, to which Sara replied: “Yami Gautam, I have no words to express my gratitude.”

Aditya too had a message for Sara, and said that there’s “a rare kind of courage in the way you feel things and an even rarer grace in how you let the world see it.”

The filmmaker said that Sara did not just perform but “it was something lived, something deeply and truthfully yours. Thank you for trusting the journey, for holding on with such quiet strength and honesty.”

“Keep going, keep feeling, keep shining exactly as you are, the world needs that light, and this is only the beginning of something truly extraordinary. God Bless You!” he concluded in the comment section.

--IANS

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