Union Home Secy reviews arrangements for June 21 NEET-UG re-test

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday reviewed the preparedness of State Governments for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 with a special focus on student convenience, security arrangements, and the integrity of the examination process.

Chairman, Railway Board; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy; Secretary, Department of Higher Education; Secretary, Department of Posts; DGs of CRPF, CISF, BCAS, and DG, NTA; and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare were also present in the meeting, said a statement.

The Union Home Secretary directed all State Governments/UTs and Central agencies to ensure that security protocols are strictly adhered to and the exam is conducted in a flawless manner. States/UTs were requested to facilitate the smooth travel of students. Chairman, Railway Board assured full cooperation.

Earlier on Friday, Union Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan said in Kolkata that the full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the National eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination.

He met the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh during the day and reviewed the preparedness for the NEET re-examination.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders during the review.

The Union government and the Education Ministry had to face severe criticism after the NTA was forced to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination held in May.

This happened after it came to be known that some questions that appeared in the examination had been leaked.

The NEET re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, and the Union government has made elaborate arrangements to prevent another mishap.

While the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be ferrying the papers across the country, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will assist local police in moving them to the examination centres.

--IANS

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