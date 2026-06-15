Union Govt constitutes search-cum-selection committee for National Sports Board under NSG Act, 2025

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Union Government on Monday constituted the Search-cum Selection Committee for the National Sports Board under the National Sports Board (Search-cum Selection Committee) Rules, 2026, as per the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The Search-cum Selection Committee will be headed by Dr. T.V. Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary, as Chairperson and will consist of Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), Lt General (Retd) Harpal Singh (Indian Olympic Association), Sports Administrator, and two National Sports Awardees, namely Gagan Narang and N. Kunjurani Devi.

The aforementioned committee is tasked to recommend a panel of names for the positions of Chairperson and Two Members of the Board, from among persons of ability, integrity, and standing, having knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law, and other related fields.

The constitution of Search-cum-Selection Committee by the Ministry will set in motion the process of selection of Chairperson and Members of the National Sports Board, which will act as the central authority responsible for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards.

The Centre had notified the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026, and the National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules, 2026, under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, setting up the framework for regulation and dispute resolution in Indian sports.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the National Sports Board will act as the central authority for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies and monitoring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards. The Board will comprise a chairperson and two members appointed by the central government from a panel recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under separate rules notified in 2026. The notified rules also define the composition of the Board, tenure of office of the Chairperson and Members, along with their salaries, allowances, service conditions, powers, and functions

--IANS

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