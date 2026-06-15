PM Modi, Slovak Prez discuss diverse subjects during their talks in Bratislava

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini on Monday discussed diverse subjects during their talks at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

“Today’s talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“Was wonderful meeting you, President Pellegrini. Happy to have continued the important conversations we had when we last met. Your insights are indeed great to hear,” PM Modi wrote, reposting Pellegrini’s post, which said, “I am glad that Narendra Modi and I can build on the open and friendly dialogue we began during my visit to New Delhi this February.”

Both leaders held delegation-level talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present during the talks.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders welcomed the growing partnership between India and Slovakia, including in digitalisation, innovation, defence, space, nuclear energy, and education.

“Both leaders discussed expanding cooperation across diverse areas and advancing the warm and friendly relations between the two countries,” said MEA.

PM Modi and the Slovak President also exchanged gifts and visited a painting exhibition.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, a Yoga camp was organised at the Presidential Palace of Slovakia. Slovakian youth practised Yoga in the presence of PM Modi and President Pellegrini, as both leaders met at the palace.

“A truly historic day for Slovakia! Honoured to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the first-ever official visit by an Indian PM to our country. I congratulated him on becoming India’s longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister. This milestone reflects public trust, perseverance and years of service to his country,” Pellegrini wrote on X.

“Building on our excellent meeting in New Delhi this February, we are taking our cooperation to the next level. Today, we focused on stronger trade, new technologies, nuclear energy, space, and closer ties between our people. We are transforming our 30+ years of diplomatic relations into a dynamic, highly practical alliance that delivers real results for our citizens,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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