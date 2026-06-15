2026 FIFA WC: Sweden's Potter hails Isak, Gyokeres partnership after win over Tunisia

Monterrey (Mexico), June 15 (IANS) Sweden manager Graham Potter praised the growing understanding between Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres after both scored in a 5-1 win over Tunisia in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday.

Sweden moved to the top of Group F after Yasin Ayari scored twice and Mattias Svanberg also found the net in Monterrey.

"They haven't played that much together, so it's going to get better," Potter said about the match. "I thought they worked well for each other, worked hard. It's nice for them to score goals; this convinces them that they are on the right path. I thought they were both fantastic."

Potter said he could not fault his players but noted that his team could improve collectively ahead of its next match against the Netherlands in Houston on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

"It was a fantastic performance," Potter said. "We could have scored more. There's room for improvement, but we will enjoy tonight, then recover and get ready again."

Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyokeres starred as Sweden registered an emphatic win over Tunisia in a Group F encounter at Monterrey Stadium on Monday.

Ayari broke the deadlock with a brilliant drive from outside the box. Isak made it two following a delightful turn and pass from strike partner Gyokeres before Sabri Lamouchi’s side got themselves back into the game when Omar Rekik glanced home Hannibal Mejbri’s glorious delivery for his first international goal.

The second half was all Sweden. Isak robbed Ellyes Skhiri, and Gyokeres buried the loose ball to make it 3-1. Mattias Svanberg amplified the advantage moments after coming on, and Ayari sealed a morale-boosting success.

Notably, this has been one of the highest-scoring matchdays in World Cup history with 19 goals on Monday after Germany scored seven earlier in the day.

Tunisia manager Sabri Lamouchi acknowledged that Sweden was superior but said his team had itself to blame for the lop-sided result.

"It's a big loss, obviously not the best way to start this competition, but we paid for our mistakes," he said. "And the quality of the opponent made the difference. With these kinds of players, simple mistakes make it difficult."

Sweden next face the Netherlands on June 20, while Tunisia takes on Japan the same day.

--IANS

bsk/