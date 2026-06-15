Slovakia confers its highest honour on PM Modi

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) Slovakia on Monday conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the Central European nation.

This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

“Honoured to receive the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini appreciated the creative interpretation of Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, by Slovak artists at a painting exhibition held in the Presidential Palace of Slovakia.

“At the Presidential Palace, PM Narendra Modi and President Peter Pellegrini walked through a painting exhibition by Slovak artists in the Presidential Palace,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X, sharing a few glimpses of the exhibition.

The MEA noted that the exhibition was dedicated to the theme “Varanasi City” and featured artworks that beautifully captured the spiritual, cultural, and everyday life of one of India’s oldest living cities.

The artworks also included paintings by Slovak artists who visited Varanasi recently and were inspired by its unique ambience and traditions.

Both leaders appreciated Varanasi's creative interpretation and cultural vibrancy, noting that art continues to serve as a powerful bridge between India and Slovakia.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, a Yoga camp was organised at the Presidential Palace of Slovakia on Monday.

Slovakian youth practised Yoga in the presence of PM Modi and President Pellegrini, as both leaders met at the palace.

“PM Narendra Modi, along with President Peter Pellegrini, observed a special Yoga demonstration performed by Slovak schoolchildren. Both leaders noted the expanding cultural engagement between India and Slovakia as well as the universal appeal of Yoga as a means of promoting physical well‑being, mental harmony and healthy living,” the MEA stated.

--IANS

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