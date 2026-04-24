April 24, 2026 8:38 PM हिंदी

WWF-Pakistan flags 'serious risks' from developmental projects in Islamabad's Margalla Hills

WWF-Pakistan flags 'serious risks' from developmental projects in Islamabad's Margalla Hills (File image)

Islamabad, April 24 (IANS) A leading environmental conservation organisation in Pakistan on Friday expressed serious concerns over the ongoing and proposed development activities in areas adjoining the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, particularly within ecologically sensitive foothill zones.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan stated that these activities pose significant risks for one of Islamabad’s most important ecological landscapes, including habitat fragmentation, disruption of wildlife movement corridors, and long-term degradation of ecosystem services.

“The Margalla Hills National Park and its surrounding habitats represent a critical ecological landscape, supporting diverse flora and fauna, including important bird and mammal species, and serving as the lungs and natural water filter to the capital city. Development activities in close proximity to the park, irrespective of whether they fall within formally designated buffer zones or not, pose serious and potentially irreversible risks, including habitat fragmentation, disruption of wildlife movement corridors, and degradation of essential ecosystem services such as groundwater recharge and micro-climate regulation,” read a statement issued by the WWF-Pakistan.

“Our field-based evidence suggests that the cumulative expansion of road networks, land clearing, and associated infrastructure, particularly along key corridors such as the Margalla Enclave Link Road and adjacent foothill areas, has already resulted in measurable ecological degradation. While certain activities may be linked to the removal of invasive species, the extent, pattern, and scale of clearing strongly indicate broader development-driven impacts,” it added.

According to the organisation, the recent official statements regarding proposed development in the Margalla foothills have further intensified concern, noting that the proposed intervention extends beyond the park to include associated large-scale infrastructure such as hotels, sports facilities, and supporting developments.

WWF-Pakistan, along with other stakeholders, raised alarm over the limited availability of publicly disclosed Environmental Impact Assessments, the extent of stakeholder consultation, and the absence of clearly defined ecological restoration and mitigation plans for several of these projects.

Citing the ecological sensitivity of the Margalla Hills and surrounding areas, the organisation emphasised that all development interventions should follow rigorous environmental safeguards and transparent review processes.

The WWF-Pakistan called on the Capital Development Authority with the support of relevant authorities such as the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to immediately suspend all ongoing and proposed development activities in sensitive foothill areas pending a transparent environmental review.

--IANS

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