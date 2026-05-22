ECI announces bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced bypolls to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) on Friday, to fill two casual vacancies arising from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

According to a press note issued on Friday, the vacancies have arisen following the resignations of two members from the Upper House.

The first vacancy is from Maharashtra, caused by the resignation of Sunetra Ajit Pawar on May 6. Her term was originally scheduled to continue till July 4, 2028. The second vacancy is from Tamil Nadu, following the resignation of C.Ve. Shanmugam on May 7. His term was to continue until June 29, 2028.

The Commission has decided to conduct the bye-elections in accordance with the schedule notified in the press release. The notification for the elections will be issued on June 1.

The last date for filing nominations is June 8, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 9. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until June 11.

Polling will be held on June 18 (Thursday), from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Counting of votes will also take place on the same day at 5:00 p.m. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by June 20 (Saturday), as directed by the Commission.

The Election Commission has also issued specific instructions regarding the voting procedure. It stated that for marking preferences on ballot papers, only integrated violet-coloured sketch pens of pre-fixed specification provided by the Returning Officer will be permitted. The use of any other pen will not be allowed under any circumstances.

In addition, the Commission has directed that adequate arrangements will be made to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. This includes the deployment of observers to closely monitor the entire electoral process.

The bye-elections are being conducted to ensure proper representation of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha for the remaining duration of the respective terms.

--IANS

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