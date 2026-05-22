Shanaya Kapoor wishes bestie Suhana Khan on her 26th birthday

Mumbai May 22 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor gave a glimpse into her close friendship with actress Suhana Khan as she shared a beautiful birthday wish for the latter, through a post on her social media.

Taking to her social media account, Shanaya Kapoor posted a picture featuring herself posing with Suhana against the backdrop of colorful European-style buildings and yachts.

Shanaya captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday my su. Love u for life,” followed by a pink heart emoji. Suhana reshared the heartfelt post on her social media handle.

Talking about Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, the two girls are known to share a close bond and are often seen vacationing and partying together along with their other bestie and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Their friendship dates back to childhood as the families of their respective parents, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday have remained close and family friends over the years.

On the work front, Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, which premiered on OTT in 2023. The film also marked the debut of many star kids including Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Suhana will next be seen sharing screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film ‘King’.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’.

The actress has been receiving Great reviews for her performance in her recently released movie ‘Tu Yaa Main.’

She is also gearing up for her pan-India film, "Vrushabha", opposite South superstar Mohanlal.

–IANS

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