Ricky Martin safe after chaos caused by tear gas in concert

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Puerto Rican singing sensation Ricky Martin is "safe" after a fan disrupted his show with tear gas in Europe.

Martin’s publicist, Rondine Alcala, shared in a statement in Spanish and English that the singer was kicking off the European leg of his Ricky Martin Live tour in Montenegro when "an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage,” reports people.com.

Alcala said this caused an "abrupt interruption of the show as audience members moved away from the area and received assistance."

According to the publicist, the 54-year-old singer and his team immediately exited the stage as a "precautionary measure" while "security personnel and local authorities worked to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those in attendance."

While members of Martin's team advised against continuing the performance, Alcala said that the superstar decided to resume the concert "in order to fulfill his commitment to fans."

By that point, authorities had confirmed that "the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return," according to Alcala.

The representative also confirmed that the Ricky Martin Live tour will continue as scheduled with upcoming performances across Europe and additional international dates.

"Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro," his publicist wrote.

Known for his musical versatility, Martin began appearing in television commercials at age nine and began his musical career at twelve, as a member of Puerto Rican boy band Menudo.

Martin is one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time, having sold over 70 million records worldwide.

He has won 11 Billboard Hot Latin Songs number-one songs, and won two Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two American Music Awards, three Latin American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, nine Billboard Latin Music Awards, eight World Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

--IANS

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