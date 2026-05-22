IPL 2026: Ruturaj & co. reprimanded for slow over rate offence after CSK bow out

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been penalised after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As this was Ruturaj's second slow over rate offence this season, he has been fined Rs 24 lakhs and the entire playing XI, including the Impact Player, was also reprimanded.

"As this was his team’s second offence (first offence in Match 18) of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either Rs six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the IPL said in a statement.

CSK are officially knocked out of IPL 2026 after losing to GT in their last league stage fixture on Thursday, marking three consecutive seasons without finishing in the top-four after winning the last of their five titles so far in 2023.

GT delivered a statement performance in thrashing CSK by 89 runs to strengthen their push for a top-two finish.

Chasing a crucial win that would improve their chances of securing two shots at the final through Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans produced a complete all-round performance, piling up 229/4 before bowling CSK out for 140.

Reflecting on the season, CSK skipper said after the match, "Well, tough season to start, especially the hat-trick of losses. And then after that, once we found that momentum, obviously we found guys playing at the right spot, the right combination, everything started working. And then, a couple of injuries again and again.

"Didn't really help much, especially missing out Jamie and, another allrounder in Ramakrishna Ghosh, kind of unsettled our playing 12. Not many people actually buy the fact that we are a young team, we are in a transition phase and, not a lot of players who are experienced enough, especially in the toughest competition."

--IANS

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