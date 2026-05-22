May 22, 2026 12:28 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur says it was fun doing ‘Gawaahi’ with Zeenat Aman

Shekhar Kapur says it was fun doing ‘Gawaahi’ with Zeenat Aman

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took a stroll down memory lane as he recalled working with Zeenat Aman in Anant Balani’s 1989 film “Gawaahi”, which marked the return of the veteran actress on screen.

Just two days ago on May 20, Zeenat spoke about her film Gawaahi and shared that she was going through a rough patch in her married life at the time and just wanted to escape her personal life.

She had stated in the post that she shot for the film two years after the birth of her first son Azaan and just before the conception of her second born, Zahaan.

She then shared anecdotes about the shoot from the film and stated that: "Having once wanted to escape my professional life, I now wanted to escape my personal life and remember my identity as something outside of daughter, mother and wife!”

Zeenat had revealed that her “amazing Amma stepped in to help out with Azaan and that allowed me to accept the role of murder-accused Janhvi Kaul in Gawaahi.” The veteran actress revealed that she shot entirely in Mumbai, and the cast included Shekhar Kapur and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Taking to the comment section, Shekhar reminisced about the time working with the actress and wrote: “I remember Gawahi well.. And I still get a lot of messages on social media about the film.. Was fun doing that film… Zeenat (sic).”

Gawaahi also stars Ranjeeta Kaur and Ashutosh Gowariker. It was based on the 1934 play The Night of January 16th, a courtroom drama by Ayn Rand. The film revolved around the disclosures and cross-examinations of key witnesses of the mysterious death of leading business tycoon Ranjeet Chaudhary.

Shekhar gained the spotlight with his recurring role in the television series Khandaan. He then made his directorial debut with cult classic Masoom in 1983, before gaining widespread acclaim with Mr. India in 1987.

He then gained international recognition and acclaim in 1994 with biographical film Bandit Queen, based on the infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi.

--IANS

dc/

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