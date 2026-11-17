Noida, Nov 17 (IANS) The leader of the Order of Merit, Ridhima Dilawari, got off to a confident start in the 15th and final Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course in Noida on Tuesday. The four-time winner in 2026 carded a two-under 69 to take the first-round lead at the par-71 layout.

Riya Jadon was just one stroke behind with a one-under 70, while amateur Aida Thimmaiah joined experienced professionals Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik at even-par 71.

The opening round proved a demanding test for the field. Only two players managed under-par scores, while three others returned even-par cards. The scoring reflected the challenge of the Wishtown layout.

Dilawari, who has enjoyed an outstanding 2026 season, continued her good run with a composed round of 69. Her four victories this year, at Kalhaar Blues & Greens, Poona Club, Jaypee Wishtown and Prestige Golfshire, have established her as one of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit. She has also finished runner-up twice and is leading the Merit list.

The 69, with four birdies against two bogeys, at Wishtown was another reminder of her ability to remain in contention week after week.

Ridhima’s latest victory came at the 12th Leg in Prestige Golfshire, while she finished third in the 14th leg last week at the Rambagh Golf Club event behind the winner Jasmine Shekar and runner-up Vani Kapoor. Jasmine has skipped the event as she is one of the six Indians playing in a Q-School event in Thailand.

Jadon, however, ensured that the leader would have little room for comfort. Her 70, with two birdies on the front nine against one bogey on the back nine, placed her in second position.

One of the encouraging performances of the day came from Bengaluru amateur golfer Aida Thimmaiah. Playing against an experienced professional field, she returned an even-par 71 to share third place alongside the tour's most established names, Vani Kapoor and Tvesa Malik.

Thimmaiah had three birdies and three bogeys, and on two occasions on the back nine she picked a birdie and immediately gave back the shot on the very next hole.

Vani, a two-time winner on the tour this year, had a contrasting front and back nine. She began with a double and had two more bogeys against one solitary birdie to be 3-over for the front nine. However, she recovered well with three birdies for a three-under 32 on the back nine and a total of 71.

Vani has been one of the leading players this season, winning the ninth and 13th legs and recording three runner-up finishes. She also produced an outstanding performance at the Hero Women's Indian Open, where she finished runner-up.

Tvesa Malik also finished at even par, although her round followed the opposite pattern. She was three-under 33 on the front nine, including three birdies in a row from the seventh. She dropped three strokes on the back nine without any birdies to sign for 71.

Tvesa has had a productive recent spell, finishing seventh at the Hero Women's Indian Open with a one-under total of 287 (71-73-71-72). She has also recorded a domestic tour victory this season.

Riya's strong start and the presence of Aida alongside experienced professionals added interest to the opening day's leaderboard. With Dilawari holding a narrow one-shot advantage, the second round promises a close contest, particularly with Vani and Tvesa looking to build on their recovery opportunities.

For Dilawari, the immediate task will be to protect her lead and maintain the consistency that has made her the leading player on the Hero Order of Merit this season.

Saanvi Somu, Lavanya Jadon and Sneha Singh were tied sixth at 1-over 72 and as many as nine players were tied for ninth place. The huge bunch included Shrestha Shukla, Mannat Brar, Prarthana Khanna, Shweta Mansingh, Jasmandeep Kaur, Yaalisai Verma, Sneha Sharan, Janneya Dasanniee and Agrima Manral.

--IANS

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