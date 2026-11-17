Islamabad, Nov 17 (IANS) The death of a 13-year-old girl, Fatima, who was employed at the house of a senior government officer in Pakistan's Islamabad, has raised questions about the protection given to children who are working in private homes across the country, a report has detailed.

Preliminary medical findings have reportedly revealed marks of physical abuse, while allegations that police initially tried to suppress the matter need to be investigated. An investigation needs to be conducted to determine the circumstances of her death, and those responsible must be held accountable irrespective of the official position they hold, a report in Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' mentioned.

Domestic employment has remained one of the least regulated forms of labour in Pakistan, with workers frequently not having access to lodge complaints. Children face more risk as they are unable to resist exploitation or understand violations of their rights.

Only introducing legislation cannot resolve the problem faced by domestic workers in Pakistan, according to the report. Provincial governments in Pakistan must ensure that existing labour protections are being implemented and that investigations are conducted into violations without any interference. Effective complaint mechanisms and stronger child protection services are needed to help the vulnerable workforce in Pakistan.

In June, a national report launched by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that 8.6 million children are engaged in child labour in Pakistan, with more than 6.6 million involved in hazardous labour that poses a threat to their health, safety and future.

The report 'Pakistan: Child Labour Surveys, Evidence for Action' was the first nationally representative child labour data set in nearly 30 years and provided details regarding child labour in the country, including distribution, sectors, risks and drivers of child labour, another leading Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

At the launch of the report, NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha stated that hazardous child labour impacted children in every region of Pakistan. According to the report, Punjab had the highest number of children involved in child labour, with more than six million, followed by 1.6 million in Sindh, 745,155 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 201,352 in Balochistan and 15,180 in Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the report, poverty was the main cause of child labour, with the highest prevalence among the poorest households and families where parents were less educated. Boys were significantly more likely than girls to have been involved in labour, including hazardous work, Dawn reported.

The report revealed the severe impact of child labour on the well-being of children. Children engaged in labour were more likely to remain out of school, work for longer hours, suffer injuries, illness and poor mental health. According to the report, 32 per cent-58 per cent of working children reported work-related injuries or illness across provinces of Pakistan, while up to one-third of older children engaged in labour had symptoms of depression.

--IANS

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