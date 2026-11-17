Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra took a dig at Salman Khan after hearing his latest track, 'Teri Sexy Beauty’ from 'Matrubhoomi', where he is apparently singing about two pigs and becoming an aeroplane.

In her latest social media post, Mohapatra recalled the time when she called out Salman for comparing the exhaustion of shooting a film to the experience of a raped woman. She remembered receiving several rape threats at the time.

She had again called out the 'Sultan' actor in 2019, when he mocked Priyanka Chopra's decision to marry instead of doing his film.

The singer shared in her post that for a long time people have offered her condolences, saying, "You're so talented, Salman Khan se panga nahi liya hota, toh imagine your Bollywood career.

Taking a dig at the quality of music being produced in Bollywood today, she said that she was suddenly reminded of that time after seeing Salman's latest track.

"The algorithm served me Mr. Khan's latest masterpiece from a film apparently inspired by our soldiers' sacrifices. And our superstar is singing about two pigs and becoming an aeroplane. And suddenly, I remembered those condolences. This is the artistic universe I missed out on, is it? Hmm. Yaha 10 aur gaane gaa leti, toh mera jeevan safal ho jata," she said in the clip.

Mohapatra added that, reflecting on her musical journey, she is extremely content with the kind of work she has done.

She added, "And looking at the last 10 years, I'm not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy. Because I've made my music, toured with my band, created shows like Laal Pari Mastani, Bhakti, Blues, IPs like Sona 24K, The Untamed Beloved, an award-winning documentary, National Award and International Award, shut up, Sona. Not without struggle, of course, not without mistakes. But I've done all this on my own terms. I don't know why power ke aas paas rehne ko success samajh baithte hain log, as though entry into somebody else's kingdom is a bigger achievement than building your own."

Towards the end of the clip, the singer advised all those mourning her lost Bollywood career not to worry about her, as she has been busy living it up.

--IANS

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