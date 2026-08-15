World's largest democracy and fastest growing major economy, India fills us with awe: Australian PM

Canberra, Aug 15 (IANS) Extending his heartfelt wishes to India on the country's 80th Independence Day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday lauded the country’s remarkable progress and its global stature as the world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy.

“I send my best wishes to all who are celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day. The path to a free and independent India was anything but easy, but through the sheer power of will, belief and determination, its dawning heralded a bright new beginning filled with hope. In the eight decades since that most extraordinary of days, India has gone from strength to strength”, read a statement issued by the Australian PM.

“Today, as the world’s largest democracy and fastest growing major economy, India fills us with awe at the scale of its achievements and the vastness of its potential,” he added.

Albanese reflected on the significance of the occasion for the Indian-Australian community, highlighting the enduring bonds between the two countries and the community’s contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

“I know that the Indian Australian community will be reflecting on the past 80 years with pride, celebrating the land of your long and rich heritage while also looking to a future that abounds with promise. Together we celebrate all that connects our nations. From our strong economic and strategic partnerships to the immense contributions of the vibrant Indian Australian community to our country,” said the Australian PM.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia last month, Albanese underscored the strong and deepening partnership between the two countries.

“As I said to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit, our relationship has never been more consequential, a truth that was on full display amid the energetic welcome he received here. The profound significance of the partnership between our nations is wonderfully reflected in the strength of the Indian Australian community,” Albanese stated.

“We are excited to further deepen Australia and India’s engagement in new and growing areas – with the support of the many Australians of Indian heritage who are the living bridge in our valued friendship. I join you in celebrating India’s history and culture, rich diversity and extraordinary achievements – and in celebrating the promise our shared future holds,” he added.

Last month, during his visit to Australia, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the outcomes of his visit had further strengthened bilateral ties and opened new avenues for cooperation across diverse sectors between the two countries.

"As my Australia visit concludes, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Australia as well as to PM Albanese for their warmth. The outcomes of this visit have further strengthened our partnership and opened new avenues for cooperation across diverse sectors. The momentum in the times to come will benefit our nation and the entire planet," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

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