Badminton WC: Wang Zhi Yi wary of Sindhu, says she had 'too much' in previous meetings

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) World No. 3 Wang Zhi Yi believes her previous meetings with India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu carried too much baggage for her mentally, and the Chinese is now determined to approach any potential clash with the Indian star with a clearer mindset at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi.

“I think I had too much on my mind before playing against Sindhu. But I think she is a good player; she just won the Japan Open title, and I think she has been playing better and better, so it's going to be tough, but I just focus on my first match,” Wang told reporters on the sidelines of the World Championships here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

Wang, who will open her campaign against USA's Beiwen Zhang, was careful not to look too far ahead, despite the possibility of facing Sindhu later in the tournament. The Chinese shuttler said her immediate focus was on getting through her opening match rather than thinking about a potential opponent or the bigger picture.

The World Championships title has remained elusive for Wang, but she insisted that she is not allowing that thought to become an additional source of pressure. “I don’t want to think about the result or any title; I just want to focus on the process,” she said.

Wang also admitted that she is looking to make tactical changes to her game after finally getting past Olympic champion An Se Young at the All England Open earlier this year. “I want to try to make a little bit of change tactically. I feel like I am working pretty well, but on court it doesn't work, so hopefully I can do better,” she mentioned.

The Chinese shuttler will also have to adapt to the playing conditions at the revamped Indira Gandhi Stadium. After her first training session, Wang noticed some movement in the air and said adjusting to the drift would be important.

“For sure, I think the stadium has changed a lot; that's very good. I just finished my training; I feel like there was a little bit of wind on the court, so we need to get used to the conditions,” Wang stated.

Despite the focus on individual preparation, Wang's message remained simple: avoid looking too far ahead and concentrate on what is immediately in front of her. “I just want to focus on myself and not on the past. I want to give my best and win the title,” she expressed.

--IANS

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