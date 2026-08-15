Crystal Palace sign Anan Khalaili from Belgian champions Union SG

London, Aug 15 (IANS) English football club Crystal Palace have signed Israel international Anan Khalaili from Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a long-term contract until 2031.

The 21-year-old, who can operate as a full-back or winger, becomes Palace's fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Oscar Mingueza, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Dwight McNeil and Evann Guessand.

Born in Haifa, Israel, Khalaili rose through the ranks at Maccabi Haifa and made 52 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals. He was also on target in Maccabi Haifa's 2023 Israel Super Cup triumph.

Khalaili moved to Union SG in the summer of 2024 and quickly became part of a successful period for the Belgian club.

He played a key role as Union SG won their first Belgian top-flight title in 90 years in 2025, securing UEFA Champions League qualification in the process. Khalaili scored three goals in the Champions League before helping the club add the Belgian Cup to its trophy cabinet last season.

Despite being only 21, Khalaili has already made 16 appearances for the Israel senior national team.

Palace chairman Steve Parish welcomed the latest addition to the squad and said the club was delighted that Khalaili had chosen to continue his career at Selhurst Park.

"We are very excited to have completed this signing, and we are delighted that Anan has chosen to continue his journey with Crystal Palace," Parish said in an official statement.

Khalaili said he was looking forward to taking up the new challenge in the Premier League.

"I'm happy to be here, I'm excited, and I can't wait to start," Khalaili said. I've followed the Premier League - it's a new challenge for me - and I've followed Crystal Palace for a long time. I'm happy to be here."

Crystal Palace finished 15th in the Premier League during the 2025/26 season with 11 wins, 12 draws, and 15 losses. Despite their mid-table domestic finish under Oliver Glasner, they famously qualified for the UEFA Europa League by winning the UEFA Conference League. They will start their 2025-26 campaign on Aug 22 against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

--IANS

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