Sree Vishnu’s 'Comrade Kalyan' to hit screens on October 9

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) The makers of director Janakiram Marella's upcoming Telugu action entertainer 'Comrade Kalyan', featuring actors Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, on Saturday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on October 9 this year.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the release date announcement poster put out by the makers, actor Sree Vishnu wrote, "Comrades! OCTOBER 9th it is. Let’s say #LOLSalaam in theatres with our #ComradeKalyan."

Sources say that Sree Vishnu, who has carved a niche for himself with unconventional stories and entertaining performances, is looking to enthrall audiences with 'Comrade Kalyan', an action-packed entertainer with a distinctive backdrop.

Directed by Janakiram Marella and presented by Kona Venkat, the film is being produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati under the banner of Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures LLP.

The story, which is set in Andhra-Odisha border in the 1992, will feature a big star cast. Apart from Sree Vishnu and Mahima Nambiar, the film will also feature Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, and Upendra Limaye in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that only in June this year, the makers had released the first single from the film titled 'Oriya Pilla', which when translated in English means 'Oriya girl'.

The song had offered a glimpse into the romantic world of 'Comrade Kalyan' and had indicated the presence of a tender love story within the film.

Composed by Vijay Bulganin, 'Oriya Pilla' was a gentle melody that banked on simplicity and emotion. The track carried a refreshing old-world charm, while Sid Sriram’s enchanting vocals breathed life into every line, and made it a chartbuster. Bhaskarabhatla’s lyrics beautifully captured the feelings of a young man completely enchanted by an Oriya girl.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sai Sriram and music by Vijay Bulganin. Chota K Prasad is handling the editing duties of the film, which is now slated to hit screens on October 9.

--IANS

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