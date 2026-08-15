'Youth consider PM Modi as their idol': DU students welcome PM Modi's AI training announcement

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Delhi University (DU) students on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to provide artificial intelligence (AI) skills training to youngsters over the next year, saying that the youth consider him as their "idol".

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on occasion of the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi declared that the Union government would provide AI skills training to 10 million young people over the next year, equipping them to lead in the global AI landscape.

He also announced free online coaching for various competitive examinations for youth from poor and middle-class families, aiming to open doors of opportunity and strengthen their path to success.

Speaking to IANS, DU Students' Union Joint Secretary Deepika Jha said that since PM Modi said that he wants to take the country's youth forward by connecting them through AI, then "I am definitely standing with him on this".

"We will together work on this thinking of the Prime Minister and so will the youth across the country," she added.

Welcoming the Prime Minister's decision, a DU student said: "India's youth consider Prime Minister Modi their idol and 'brand ambassador', and when Modi Ji speaks or says something, not just the youth of India but young people across the world listen to and understand him."

Mentioning that PM Modi is himself "tech-friendly", the student told IANS that since the whole world has already advanced into the era of AI, Prime Minister Modi wants the youth of this country to move forward alongside other countries.

Another DU student added: "What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said about the youth reflects his leadership from the very beginning—that if we want to build a Developed India by 2047, as he has resolved, it will succeed only when the youth of the country participate wholeheartedly."

Referring to the Centre's initiatives for start-ups, he said: "People are getting support to do business. The youth of the country stand very strongly with PM Modi, and the power of the youth is connected with the power of the nation."

Another DU student said: "We are young and have witnessed the changes in India before and after 2014. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said that classes will be provided to connect one crore youth with AI, we have witnessed similar skill development programmes before as well. He has also spoke about free coaching."

--IANS

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