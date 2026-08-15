PM Modi records longest cumulative Red Fort speeches among top four longest-serving Prime Ministers

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Among the top four Prime Ministers of India by tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered the longest cumulative duration of Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort on Saturday.

Data released by Infoindata on social media platform X shows that his speeches total 1,177 minutes across 13 occasions, placing him well ahead of his predecessors in overall speaking time.

The comparison among the top four Prime Ministers by tenure highlights how the Independence Day speech has evolved into a more comprehensive annual statement under the current Prime Minister.

The record cumulative duration of 1,177 minutes positions PM Modi's Red Fort addresses as the most extensive among modern India's longest-serving leaders, ensuring the platform's continuing role in shaping public understanding of the country's development roadmap.

Indira Gandhi, who addressed the nation 16 times from Lal Qila (Red Fort), accumulated 504 minutes.

Manmohan Singh spoke for 417 minutes over 10 Independence Day addresses, while Jawaharlal Nehru's 17 speeches totalled 400 minutes.

Despite delivering fewer addresses than both Indira Gandhi and Nehru, PM Modi's consistent and expansive style has given him the highest aggregate duration among the four longest-serving Prime Ministers of India.

The figures underline a distinctive pattern; fewer occasions, yet substantially greater cumulative length.

PM Modi's average speech duration stands markedly higher than those of the earlier leaders, reflecting a deliberate approach of using the historic platform for detailed articulation of national priorities, policy progress and a long-term vision for 'Viksit Bharat'.

PM Modi's longer addresses have allowed space for concrete updates on infrastructure, digital initiatives, women's empowerment, youth opportunities and the roadmap towards a Developed India by 2047.

As India marks eight decades of independence, the data highlights not merely the length of speeches but the scale of continuous communication from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort under the current Prime Minister.

--IANS

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