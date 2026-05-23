World wants to become part of India's 'Vikas Yatra': PM Modi at 19th Rozgar Mela

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at the 19th Rozgar Mela on Saturday and said that the world is very excited about India's youth and technological progress.

Addressing the gathering virtually, PM Modi said, "Today, more than 51,000 youth have received appointment letters for government jobs and all of you are becoming key partners in the 'Vikas Yatra' of the nation... All of you will play a significant role in fulfilling the resolve for Viksit Bharat in the coming years."

"To reach this point, all of you must have done a lot of preparation and hard work. I congratulate you and your family on this achievement. The contribution of parents and family in reaching this stage is very important. But it is not only the family; society also plays a very big role in your success. We do not reach here only because of ourselves or only because of our families. The contribution of 140 crore citizens of this great nation is also very significant," he said.

Talking about his recently concluded five-nation visit, the Prime Minister said, "This was not just any tour. During this, I talked to leaders of various big companies, and everywhere, I realised one thing -- the world is very excited about India's youth and technological progress. The world wants to become a part of India's 'Vikas Yatra'. India is forming partnerships with different countries, and the sole motive behind this is that India's youth gets opportunity, employment and confidence, as well as global exposure."

He listed out the agreements signed during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, and said, "These agreements will directly benefit India's youth. All these agreements come with a guarantee of a bright and capable India."

PM Modi also highlighted the strategic partnership signed between ASML and Tata Electronics to supply and deploy advanced lithography tools for India's first commercial semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat's Dholera. The MoU was signed during the Prime Minister's visit to the Netherlands.

In keeping with the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation, the Rozgar Mela is a major initiative aimed at translating this vision into reality.

The 19th Rozgar Mela was held on Saturday at 47 locations across the country. The newly recruited candidates, selected from all parts of India, will be joining various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, including the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Higher Education, among others.

--IANS

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