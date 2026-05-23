Kriti Sanon celebrates 12 years in Bollywood, recalls shooting her first ‘Heropanti’ shot with ‘gol gappas’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon turned nostalgic as she celebrated 12 years in the Hindi film industry on the 23rd of May.

Taking to her social media account, the actress re-shared a fan-page collage edit featuring several of her memorable characters from films over the years.

The collage showcased Kriti in multiple iconic looks and roles from her Bollywood journey.

Sharing the edit, Kriti wrote, “Wow! Its been 12 years since I entered this magical world of movies!”

In another social media story, Kriti shared a video clip from her debut film ‘Heropanti’. The still featured the actress enjoying gol gappas in a fun scene from the film.

Alongside it, she wrote, “Haha I’m such a foodie that my first shot on screen in my debut Hindi film was having gol gappas.”

Talking about Kriti Sanon, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Sabbir Khan’s action-romance film ‘Heropanti’, opposite Tiger Shroff, who also marked his acting debut with the movie.

Released on May 23, 2014, the film also starred Prakash Raj. Kriti played the role of ‘Dimpy’, a free-spirited young woman who falls in love amid family opposition and chaos.

The actress received a warm response for her screen presence.

Over the last 12 years, Kriti has been a part of several successful films including ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, ‘Crew’ and ‘Do Patti’.

For ‘Mimi’ the actress won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is now gearing up for ‘Cocktail 2’, where she reportedly plays a bold and glamorous character.

It has already sparked comparisons with Deepika Padukone’s iconic character ‘Veronica’ from the 2012 film ‘Cocktail’, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Cocktail 2 also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

–IANS

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