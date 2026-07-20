World Para Athletics Grand Prix calendar confirmed for 2027; New Delhi to host 2nd leg in March

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) New Delhi will host the second leg of the 2027 season of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix from March 12 to 17, 2027, as the mega event returns with an eight‑stop season spanning four continents, offering athletes a crucial competitive pathway in the build‑up to the Tashkent 2027 World Para Athletics Championships.

This is the second time that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi will be hosting the World Para Athletics Grand Prix after marking its debut as host with a highly successful event in 2025.

The new calendar brings together established hosts in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, with events scheduled from late January through early September.

Following another successful year for the series, Para athletes from around the world will once again compete across the Grand Prix, gaining valuable international experience and opportunities to achieve qualification standards ahead of the World Championships, World Para Athletics, the international governing body for para-track and field, informed in a release on Monday.

The 2027 season opens once again in Dubai at the end of January before moving to New Delhi – both cities having previously hosted World Para Athletics Championships (Dubai in 2019 and New Delhi in 2025).

The series then heads to the Americas region, with the Cali Grand Prix in Colombia returning to the calendar for a third consecutive year.

At the end of March, the Grand Prix arrives at the first of two African stops with the traditional Tunis GP. Grosseto follows next, marking its return to the Grand Prix calendar for the first time since 2019. The Italian city also staged the GP in 2016, the same year it hosted the European Championships.

Rabat, Morocco, and Tlaxcala, Mexico, are next on the schedule. Both hosts made their Grand Prix debuts in 2026 and will return in 2027.

Olomouc will host the final stop of the season at the end of August with the third edition of the World Para Athletics Women’s Grand Prix.

2027 World Para Athletics Grand Prix Calendar

Dubai WPA Grand Prix

Classification: 30 January-1 February 2027

Competition: 2-5 February 2027

New Delhi WPA Grand Prix

Classification: 12-14 March 2027

Competition: 15-17 March 2027

Cali WPA Grand Prix

Classification: 22-24 March 2027

Competition: 25-28 March 2027

Tunis WPA Grand Prix

Classification: 30 March-1 April 2027

Competition: 2-4 April 2027

Grosseto WPA Grand Prix

Classification: 13-15 April 2027

Competition: 16-18 April 2027

Rabat WPA Grand Prix

Classification: 19-21 April 2027

Competition: 22-24 April 2027

Tlaxcala WPA Grand Prix

Classification: 30 April-3 May 2027

Competition: 4-7 May 2027

Olomouc WPA Women’s Grand Prix

Classification: 30 August-1 September 2027

Competition: 2-4 September 2027.

--IANS

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