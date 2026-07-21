President Murmu arrives in North Macedonia on second-leg of her 3-nation visit

Skopje, July 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a warm welcome as she arrived in North Macedonia on the second leg of her three-nation visit on Tuesday (Indian time), after successfully concluding her visit to Moldova.

Upon her arrival at the airport in Skopje, President Murmu was welcomed by North Macedonia's Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Timcho Mucunski, the President's Office said in a post on X.

"This is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia, highlighting the growing warmth in bilateral ties. The visit will further deepen India-North Macedonia relations and open new avenues for cooperation across diverse sectors," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

The President will be in North Macedonia till July 22 at the invitation of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

During the visit, President Murmu will hold talks with President Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. She is also scheduled to meet the President of the Assembly, address the Assembly, and speak at the India-North Macedonia Business Forum. The two countries are expected to explore greater cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, information technology and IT-enabled services.

Earlier, in Moldova, President Murmu met Moldovan President Maia Sandu at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau for bilateral talks. She also addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum to promote trade and investment. She also held discussions relating to expanding shared cooperation in technology, agriculture, and affordable medicine.

The final leg of the tour will take President Murmu to Romania from July 23 to 25, at the invitation of President Nicuşor Dan. The visit will be the first by an Indian President to Romania in more than three decades.

During her visit, President Murmu will hold talks with President Dan and interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. She will also meet Romanian Senate President Mircea Abrudean, Chamber of Deputies President Sorin Grindeanu, members of the Romania-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address the India-Romania Business Forum, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

The MEA said Romania is an important partner for India within the European Union, adding that the conclusion of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement is expected to further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

The Ministry noted that President Murmu's State Visits reflect India's growing focus on deepening partnerships with Eastern European nations and expanding its engagement with the wider region through enhanced political dialogue, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

--IANS

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