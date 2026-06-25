World leaders express solidarity with Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

Washington, June 25 (IANS) Several world leaders on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and offered aid following the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of 32 people and injured over 700 people.

US President Donald Trump has expressed Washington's support for Venezuela and said that he has directed US government agencies to get ready to move quickly.

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!," Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and said that she has instructed the preparation of the necessary aid for the South American country.

"Our solidarity with the people of Venezuela. The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with the government of the brother country, and I have already instructed the preparation of the necessary aid. For now, they have requested support with specialised personnel in rescue and health. Mexico is always and will be in solidarity", she said in a post on X.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele stated that 300 rescuers and paramedics with 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and essential supplies are ready to depart for Caracas.

"At this moment, we have offered assistance to the Government of Venezuela through our Foreign Ministry. 300 rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and essential supplies, are ready to depart for Caracas," he posted on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered support to the people of Venezuela following the earthquakes.

"All my support, and that of Spain, to the Venezuelan people following the devastating earthquakes of this evening. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," he wrote on X.

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and said that he has arranged for the immediate sending of humanitarian aid to Venezuela to address this emergency.

In a post on X, Noboa wrote: "All my solidarity with the brother people of Venezuela. I have arranged for the immediate sending of humanitarian aid to address this emergency. Ecuador will respond with the speed and commitment that this moment demands because, despite the enormous differences, humanity must always guide the actions of a leader."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla offered condolences to the people of Venezuela for the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake.

"I extend my deepest condolences and solidarity to the government and the brotherly people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake. The health collaborators from #Cuba present there are fully mobilized and providing medical services to the affected population," Parrilla posted on X.

Uruguay President Yamandu Orsi expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and expressed willingness to collaborate in whatever the Venezuelan government deems necessary.

The Chilean government expressed its solidarity with the people of Venezuela following the deadly earthquake and expressed its willingness to provide humanitarian and rescue assistance.

"The Government of Chile expresses its solidarity with the Government and people of Venezuela, for the earthquake that occurred this afternoon, which affected a large area of ​​that country, with substantial material losses and possible casualties. The Government of Chile regrets this tragedy and expresses its willingness to provide humanitarian and rescue assistance should it be required", it said in a statement.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, in an update on Thursday, said that at least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted Venezuela.

Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed.

"La Guaira state is a true tragedy," Rodriguez said on Venezuelan state television, Xinhua news agency reported.

The preliminary toll of 32 deaths and 700 injuries did not include La Guaira state, as connectivity problems are currently affecting the area, she said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 7.1 quake at 2204 GMT on Wednesday evening, followed just one minute later by an even stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor. Both struck near the coastal town of Moron, about 160 km west of Caracas.

The quakes were shallow with a depth of 10 km, which could intensify their destructive impact.

Rodriguez has announced a State of Emergency after two powerful earthquakes struck the South American nation, causing widespread damage.

"Following the strong earthquakes recorded this afternoon in the country, we have declared a State of Emergency throughout the national territory. We call on all citizens to remain alert, safe, and as calm as possible," Rodriguez said in a post on X.

--IANS

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