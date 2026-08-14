Trump announces up to 100 pc tariffs on drone imports, citing national security

Washington, Aug 14 (IANS) US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of unmanned drones and their components, saying the move is aimed at reducing the United States’ reliance on foreign suppliers in an industry largely dominated by China.

According to a White House statement, the decision was taken on national security grounds. The new measures include a 100 per cent tariff on certain unmanned aircraft systems, particularly larger drones weighing more than 25 kilograms and systems equipped with capabilities considered sensitive for national security.

These capabilities include technologies such as thermal imagers and docking stations, which can be used in advanced drone operations. Smaller drones will face a lower tariff rate of 25 per cent under the new policy.

The White House said the tariffs are intended to encourage increased domestic production of drones and their components. The administration also said the measures would help reduce dependence on foreign supply chains and support the development of a stronger drone manufacturing industry within the United States.

China currently plays a major role in the global drone market. Chinese drone manufacturer DJI, which was founded in 2006, has captured more than two-thirds of the global drone market in recent years, according to several studies.

The new US tariff measures come at a time of growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, particularly in sectors involving advanced technology and national security.

Most of the newly announced tariff duties are expected to take effect on September 3.

The announcement follows recent action by China targeting the drone sector. Last week, Beijing announced restrictions on drone exports to the United States and also blacklisted six companies. China said the measures were taken in response to trade sanctions imposed by Washington over concerns related to forced labor and national security.

The Chinese move came only days after the United States introduced fresh tariffs on China and 59 other countries.

The latest measures add drones and related components to a growing list of products affected by trade restrictions between the world’s two largest economies. Washington says the new tariffs will help strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imported drone technology, while the broader dispute continues to deepen tensions over trade, technology and national security.

--IANS

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