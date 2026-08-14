Nitish Bharadwaj revisits his 1996 Lok Sabha oath in Sanskrit 'Dev Vaani', calls it 'historic moment'

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Nitish Bharadwaj recently took a trip down memory lane as he shared a throwback video from 1996, when he took his oath as a Member of Parliament in Sanskrit.

Calling it a “historic moment” and a reminder of the timeless wisdom associated with the language, Nitish shared the archival video on his social media account.

Sharing the video, he captioned it as, “Oath in Dev-Vaani,” adding that Sanskrit, the language of the Vedas and Upanishads, has a wisdom that “transcends borders”. He also quoted the Sanskrit phrase “Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam” and translated it as “The world is one family.”

The quote as a whole read, "Oath in Dev-Vaani A glimpse from 1996, when I took my oath as a Member of the Lok Sabha in Sanskrit - Dev-Vaani, the language of the Vedas and Upanishads.

A historic landmark of my public life in service of Bharat - and a reminder of a language whose wisdom transcends borders, teaching us Dharma, Karma, harmony and peace. - The world is one family. A historic moment. A timeless message. #Sanskrit #Devavani #Vedas #Upanishads #VasudhaivaKutumbakam IndianHeritage Bharat India."

For the uninitiated, Nitish Bharadwaj is best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat.

The actor was reportedly only 23 when he was chosen to play Krishna in the landmark television series, which aired from 1988 to 1990.

The role then transformed him into a household name.

For the uninitiated, the actor is trained in Marathi theatre and subsequently worked in Hindi theatre, where he performed in nBy successful plays.

His film career has included work across Marathi, Hindi and Malayalam cinema. In Marathi, he appeared in films such as Khatyal Sasu Nathal Soon, Nasheebwan, Anapekshit, Pasanta Ahe Mulgi and Trishagni.

On the big screen, he subsequently appeared in films including Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro and Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. He was also seen as Sudarshan Chakrapani in the Marathi web series Samantar.

–IANS

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