Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' director Venky Atluri pens note of gratitude as film gears up to hit screens

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (IANS) Even as his film 'Vishwanath and Sons' geared up to hit screens the world over, ace director Venky Atluri has now penned a note of gratitude to his entire unit, thanking them for what they had brought to the film.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a statement, Venky Atluri wrote, "Gratitude. Indebted. For all the love and support we’ve received… truly grateful. This is for all of Suriya sir’s Anbaana fans and every movie lover out there. We’ve poured our hearts into #VishwanathAndSons and I sincerely hope you love what we’ve created."

He went on to add, "As I’ve been saying, the film has more than 90% entertainment… filled with laughter, emotions, warmth and moments you can enjoy with your families and loved ones. Can’t wait for you all to experience it."

In his statement, the director, who has directed the film featuring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, wrote, "As #VishwanathAndSons reaches the audience in a few more hours, my heart is filled with gratitude. This has been an incredibly special journey, and I feel blessed to have had such wonderful people stand by me and this story."

Thanking Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the lead actors of the film, the director wrote, "Suriya sir... Thank you for trusting me with Sanjay Vishwanath and bringing him to life with so much warmth, charm and soul. Working with you is an experience I'll cherish forever. Mamitha... You brought such freshness, energy and emotion to the film and made your character truly special."

He also went on to thank other artistes in the film like Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nassar, Sudha, Sarvadaman, Raghubabu, Sunil Reddy, Hyper Aadhi and Charvik."

The director, in his statement, while thanking his techinicians, pointed out that GV Prakash's music had become the soul of so many moments and that it had elevated the emotions beautifully.

He also went on to say to his cinematographer Nimish that he had captured every emotion and the world of #VAS with such beauty.

"Your frames speak for themselves," he said as he thanked the cameraman.

The director also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his producers Vamsi and Sai Soujanya for believing in him and his story right from day one and for standing by him with unwavering trust and support throughout the journey.

After thanking every member of the unit, the director concluded the note saying,"And to the entire cast and crew... this journey wouldn't have been possible without each and every one of you. Truly grateful for everything you've brought to this film. #VishwanathAndSons is yours from TOMORROW. Go experience it with your families and loved ones."

--IANS

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