Karisma Kapoor recalls feeling ‘strange’ during Sushmita Sen’s ‘Mehboob Mere’ in ‘Fiza’

Mumbai, August 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor recently revealed an unknown and rather unusual detail about the iconic song ‘Mehboob Mere’ featuring Sushmita Sen from the 2000 film ‘Fiza’.

The actress recalled how she found the situation on screen quite strange as Sushmita Sen danced to the track while she was searching for Hrithik Roshan in the movie.

The revelation came on the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’, which welcomed 90s music stalwarts Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu for a special episode.

Contestants Vaidehyi and Romsha delivered a power-packed performance on some timeless Bollywood numbers, including ‘Mehboob Mere’.

After the performance, Karisma opened up about her own connection to the song and revealed a lesser-known piece of trivia from ‘Fiza’.

“Aap logon ko pata nahi hoga, ye trivia hai ki main bhi hoon iss gaane mein aur ye bahut hi alag situation tha aur mujhe bhi bahut ajeeb lag raha tha ki Sushmita was dancing aur main Hrithik ko dhoond rahi thi yeh gaane ke beech mein. Main reth ke beech mein main Hrithik ko, ye film Fiza ka gaana hai. So yeah, it was a very unusual situation for me,” Karisma said.

(You may not know this trivia, but I am also in this song. It was a very different situation, and I found it quite strange that Sushmita was dancing while I was searching for Hrithik in the middle of the song. I was searching for Hrithik amid the sand. This is a song from the film Fiza. So, yes, it was a very unusual situation for me)

The song, featuring Sushmita Sen, became one of the memorable dance numbers of the era, while ‘Fiza’ starred Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

For the uninitiated, Fiza starred Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan and Neha in important roles.

Sushmita Sen played a cameo in the movie and featured in the song 'Mehboob Mere' which went on to become a chartbuster.

–IANS

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