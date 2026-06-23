Working with Qatari authorities for identification, repatriation of mortal remains of 12 Indians: MEA

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) India on Tuesday said that it is coordinating with local authorities to identify and repatriate the mortal remains of the 12 Indian nationals who had lost their lives in the explosion at the Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial city on Sunday night.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the incident as "very unfortunate" and said that 66 people of various nationalities had been injured in the blast, though the exact number of injured Indian nationals are yet to be ascertained. He also added that all injured Indian nationals are safe.

“Very unfortunate death of 12 Indian nationals. Several others also died of other nationalities, but we lost 12 of our nationals in the tragedy in the Ras Laffan gas field, where an explosion happened. Several other people have also been injured. I am told that some 66 people are injured across nationalities. We do not know exactly how many of them are Indian nationals, but all those people who are injured are safe,” Jaiswal stated.

“We are talking to the local authorities for the identification of the mortal remains, as well as for the transportation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in touch with the family members of those who died in this very unfortunate accident,” he added.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, including those involving Indian nationals.

He assured that the Indian Embassy in Doha is in constant touch with Qatari authorities and is providing all necessary assistance to the families of affected Indian citizens.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, including of Indian nationals, in the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City. As further details emerge, our Embassy continues to be in touch with Qatari authorities, and is reaching out to render assistance to the families of Indian nationals affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Qatari authorities on Monday confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have died in the Ras Laffan incident on Sunday night, the Embassy of India in Qatar stated.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all those who got injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

"Our embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest,” it added.

--IANS

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