Women’s World Cup: Pakistan, New Zealand share points as rain inflicts fourth washout in Colombo

Colombo (Sri Lanka), Oct 18 (IANS) The rain has been a deciding factor in the 2025 Women’s World Cup clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, as the inclement weather forced the fourth washout of the tournament at the venue.

With this result, South Africa have booked a spot in the semifinal and joined Australia for the last four. As things stand, the Kiwis have a very slim chance of qualifying for the semis. They hold fifth spot in the points table with four points in five games.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s knockout chances are all but over as they currently sit at the bottom of the standings with two points coming from washed-out fixtures.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first, keeping in mind the rain factor.

Pakistan openers Muneeba Ali and Omaima Sohail gave the side a slow start, with the former punishing the loose balls while her partner remained quiet on the other end. The duo added a 30-run stand for the opening wicket before Lea Tahuhu trapped Omaima in front of the wickets in the seventh over.

In the next over, Jess Kerr got the better of Muneeba, who scored 26-ball 22 with the help of four boundaries.

Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz, the two new batters in the middle, tried to stitch a partnership to rebuild from early setbacks. Sidra and Aliya get the scoreboard ticking as Pakistan were 39/2 after the end of the Power-play.

The pair raised a 22-run stand when pacer Lea gave her side another breakthrough as she removed Sidra for 9 in the 13th over. Just after her departure, rain started and enforced a one-hour and 36-minute halt that reduced the game to 46 overs a side.

With the revised playing conditions, Pakistan resumed their innings from 52/3 in 12.2 overs. Aliya and Natalia Pervaiz stitched another brief stand of 24 runs before Eden Carson made inroads in the 19th after some tight overs. Natalia mistimed the shot and handed a simple catch to New Zealand captain Devine at long-on.

The situation turned worse for Pakistan when they lost their captain, Fatima Sana, in the next over to Amelia Kerr. She was dismissed for just two runs, leaving Pakistan tottering at 80/5 in 19.5 overs.

Aliya, who was holding one end steady, was joined by wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz in the middle before the second rain break paused Pakistan's innings for 92/5 in 25 overs.

The rain didn't disappoint for a bit this time and only got heavier and scarier. At one point, the match was slated to start with a 36-over-a-side affair, but the rain made a return and continued, which forced a fourth washout at the venue.

Winless Pakistan will take on South Africa in Colombo on October 21, while New Zealand will next face hosts India in Navi Mumbai on October 23.

--IANS

ab/bsk/