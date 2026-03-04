Sadhana Singh says ‘she remembers beautiful days of shooting ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ every Holi

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood veteran actress Sadhana Singh, on Wednesday, took a trip down memory lane, recalling the beautiful days while shooting for the Holi sequence in her superhit movie Nadiya Ke Paar.

She also added that the iconic Holi song “Jogi Ji Dheere Dheere” from the film “Nadiya Ke Paar” will always remain close to her heart.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a video of herself celebrating Holi and dancing to the hit track. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Holi then. Holi now. Some colours never fade.”

Talking about the song, she wrote, ‘‘Jogi Ji Dheere Dheere’ will always remain close to my heart. The laughter, the teasing, the pure village warmth… it was all so real.”

Recalling her days while shooting for Holi in the movie, Sadhana said, “Every Holi, I remember those beautiful days of shooting Nadiya Ke Paar, when colours were simple, emotions were honest, and love was shy but deep.

Wishing everybody on the festival, Sadhana wrote, "Wishing you all a Holi filled with innocence, joy and the kind of happiness that stays forever. #HappyHoli #NadiyaKePaar #JogiJiDheereDheere.”

In the video shared by Sadhana Singh on social meda, the actress is seen dancing to the iconic song “Jogi Ji Dheere Dheere”.

For the uninitiated, “Nadiya Ke Paar” released in 1982 and was directed by Govind Moonis.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, the film starred Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhana Singh in lead roles along with actors Inder Thakur, Mitali and Leela Mishra in pivotal parts.

Rajshri Productions later remade the movie with the exact same storyline in the 1994 blockbuster “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

The roles originally played by Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhana Singh in “Nadiya Ke Paar” were reprised by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which then went on to become one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

Talking about Sadhana Singh, the actress who gained immense popularity with “Nadiya Ke Paar”, also appeared in other several Hindi and regional films including “Sasural”, “Paapi Sansar”, and Bhojpuri movies.

The actress later married filmmaker Rajkumar Shahabadi, and took a sabbatical from work to focus on her family life.

–IANS

