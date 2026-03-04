Beijing, Moscow signal support for Iran but avoid confrontation with US: Report

Brussels, March 4 (IANS) Russia and China’s backing of Iran amid the conflict in the Middle East remains strategically ambiguous, designed to signal defiance of Washington, yet carefully restrained to prevent dangerous escalation, a report detailed.

According to a report in the 'European Times', although Iran receives weapons and diplomatic backing, it stands alone on the battlefield, with China and Russia intent on avoiding confrontation with Washington.

Both Beijing and Moscow, it said, are careful to steer clear of military clashes with the United States, wary of tensions that could spiral into global war.

“When the United States and Israel launched sweeping military strikes against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and promising a massive and ongoing campaign, many wondered whether Iran’s powerful partners – China and Russia – would intervene. The reality is stark. Despite their rhetoric and arms transfers, neither Beijing nor Moscow can meaningfully come to Iran’s aid in the face of direct US military action,” the report detailed.

“Distance matters. Russia and China are thousands of miles away from Iran. Unlike the US, which maintains extensive bases and naval assets across the Middle East, neither Moscow nor Beijing has the logistical infrastructure to project sustained military power into the Persian Gulf. There are no secure corridors. Any attempt to move forces would require crossing contested airspace or waters dominated by US and allied militaries,” it stressed.

The report described China’s support as symbolic rather than strategic, noting that Beijing delivered drones, missile batteries, and engaged in talks over hypersonic systems with Iran. However, it said these measures amount to incremental transfers and do not involve the deployment of Chinese forces, making it difficult to counter the overwhelming US strike capacity.

Meanwhile, with its military bogged down in the Ukrainian war, Russia has little room to open another front against the US. Although its weapon sales to Iran are real, any prospect of direct intervention remains nonexistent.

The report further said, “China and Russia’s relationship with Iran is transactional, not sacrificial. They will sell weapons, issue condemnations, and exploit the crisis to needle Washington. But when US missiles rain down, Iran cannot expect rescue. Geography, military overstretch, political caution, and economic self-interest ensure that Beijing and Moscow will remain spectators – loud ones, perhaps, but ultimately unwilling to risk war with the United States.”

--IANS

scor/as