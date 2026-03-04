India building trusted digital bridges for the world: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) India is not only building networks for its 1.4 billion citizens but building trusted digital bridges for the world, Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

Guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we believe connectivity must empower humanity, strengthen partnerships, and create shared prosperity,” he said while inaugurating the Bharat Pavilion at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain which is one of the world’s foremost technology and telecommunications platforms.

Addressing the media, the minister stated that as the world deliberates the future of connectivity in the “IQ Era,” India stands at the intersection of intelligence and infrastructure where connectivity meets capability and innovation meets inclusion.

He emphasised that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s telecom transformation has been anchored in indigenous R&D, trusted telecom ecosystems, production-linked incentives, and deep integration into global value chains.

The Bharat Pavilion this year brings together over 40 Indian telecom innovators across the value chain spanning 4G/5G and emerging 6G technologies, Open RAN, optical and satellite communications, semiconductor design, AI-driven network intelligence, cybersecurity, telecom software, and digital platforms.

The expanded participation reflects growing global confidence in India’s telecom capabilities and its rapidly deepening innovation ecosystem.

The minister toured multiple company booths and interacted with representatives from Anant Systems, XS Infosol Pvt. Ltd., SignalChip, RV Solutions, Neosoft Technologies, Cellcom, C-DOT, and GX India, among others.

He witnessed their indigenous technologies and innovative solutions across telecom hardware, semiconductor design, AI-enabled platforms, and next-generation network infrastructure, appreciating their contribution to strengthening India’s self-reliant and globally competitive telecom ecosystem.

According to the government, the strong presence of Indian innovators at the Pavilion demonstrates India’s commitment to building secure networks, advancing AI-driven telecom infrastructure, promoting trusted ecosystems, and expanding telecom exports worldwide.

—IANS

na/