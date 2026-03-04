Akshay Kumar says Radhika Madan compels her co-stars to give their best shot, lauds acting skills

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar heaped praise on Radhika Madan during a special Holi-themed episode of “Wheel of Fortune”, calling her his favourite co-actor and lauding her acting prowess.

Celebrating the festive spirit with colour and music, Akshay made a lively entry with Radhika on the stage.

Addressing the audience, he said, “Holi ka tyohar aap apne pasandida logon ke sang manate hain isliye main apne favourite co-actor ke saath yahan pe aaya hoon."

(You celebrate the festival of Holi with your favourite people, that is why I have come here with my favourite co-actor).

Praising Radhika further, Akshay added, “Maine inke saath ek film ki hai Ye un co-actors mein se hain jo aapko apna best performance dene ke liye majboor kar dete hain. Matlab ye jab acting karti hain, tab mujhe apne aap hi performance aana shuru ho jaata hai. Aisa lagta hai main abhi-abhi kisi bahut bade institute se nikal ke aaya hoon, mujhe acting ki saari cheezein pata lagna shuru ho jaati hain."

(I have done a film with her. She is among those co-actors who compel you to give your best performance. When she performs, my own performance automatically begins to elevate. I start understanding all aspects of acting. It feels as if I have just graduated from a big acting institute)

Further, Akshay asked her how long she has been working.

When Radhika replied that it has been seven to eight years, he said, “I am very choosy about anybody ki bhot acchi actor hai ki nahi (I am always choosy about crediting somebody over their acting skills), but I would consider her a very good actor in our film industry.”

Talking about Akshay and Radhika, the two shared screen space in the film “Sarfira,” which was released in 2024.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Tamil movie “Soorarai Pottru.”

In “Sarfira,” Akshay played the role of Vir Mhatre, a man aiming to make affordable air travel accessible to the common man. Radhika portrayed the role of his strong-willed and supportive wife, Rani.

The film revolved around ambition, resilience and breaking barriers in the aviation industry.

It also showcased the emotional and motivational journey of its primary characters.

–IANS

rd/