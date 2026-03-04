March 04, 2026 10:46 AM हिंदी

Liverpool beaten by late Wolves goal at Molineux

Wolverhampton, March 4 (IANS) Andre's deflected strike four minutes into second-half stoppage time earned bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers another shock result as they beat Liverpool 2-1 at Molineux.

Having upset neighbours Aston Villa for just their second Premier League win of the season on Friday, Wolves followed that up by beating the reigning champions, who missed the chance to climb into the top four.

Rodrigo Gomes rounded off a back-to-front move to put Wolves ahead in the 78th minute, but Liverpool quickly equalised as Mohamed Salah punished an error by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Premier League reports.

The Reds looked the more likely victors entering stoppage time, but they were stunned when Andre's long-range effort took a huge deflection off substitute Joe Gomez and wrong-footed goalkeeper Alisson.

"I think it's down to ourselves. We were slow, we were predictable and sloppy in possession and wrong with decision-making. Obviously we didn't concede chances, but if you perform like that then a result like this could be the result of that. That's the fact and that's disappointing," Virgil van Dijk said after the loss.

While Wolves are 11 points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, Liverpool could find themselves six points behind Manchester United and Villa after their rivals for UEFA Champions League qualification play on Wednesday.

"Same old story. Recently, we are picking up points because many times we’ve scored from set-pieces, but what did not change in the last five, six or seven games is that we struggle and find it very hard to score from the open-play chances that we do create.

"Not as many as I would like from all the ball possession we have, but enough and far more than the other team. But, end result, we score one and they score two – and indeed another time in extra time, so it sums up our season again in this game as well, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said.

