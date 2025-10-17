October 17, 2025 11:04 PM हिंदी

Women's World Cup: Gunaratne’s composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs

Vishmi Gunaratne's composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs match against South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Colombo, Oct 17 (IANS) Vishmi Gunaratne’s composed start and Sri Lanka’s late surge after the rain break helped the hosts post 105 for 7 in their 20 overs in a rain-marred clash against South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday.

Their total will now be revised under the DLS method, with South Africa set as a target of 121 runs to win.

Sri Lanka’s innings revolved around Gunaratne’s fluent strokeplay early on, as she looked in fine touch and formed a solid opening stand with skipper Chamari Athapaththu after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.

The pair played with intent, rotating the strike well and punishing loose deliveries, before disaster struck. In the midst of their partnership, a throw from Ayabonga Khaka at the bowler’s end struck Gunaratne flush on her left knee, forcing her to retire hurt and leave the field on a stretcher.

Hasini Perera, who replaced her, was dismissed for just four by Masabata Klaas, who bowled a sharp inswinger to crash into the stumps. Klaas struck again in her next spell, trapping Athapaththu in front for 11 to leave Sri Lanka in trouble. The hosts were 12 overs into their innings when rain arrived, halting play for a long period and threatening to derail their momentum.

When play finally resumed after heavy showers, the match was reduced to a 20-over contest. Sri Lanka, resuming on the back foot, showed remarkable positive intent in the remaining eight overs, adding 59 runs to lift their total to 105 for 7. Kavisha Dilhari (14) and Nilakshi de Silva (18) played handy cameos down the order, ensuring the hosts finished on a competitive note.

For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3 for 30. Klaas’s early breakthroughs set the tone, but Sri Lanka’s lower order fightback ensured the visitors will have to chase a tricky revised target of 121 under DLS.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 105/7 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 34, Nilakshika Silva 14; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/30, Masabata Klaas 2/18) against South Africa

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Belgian court clears way for Mehul Choksi's extradition to India

Belgian court clears way for Mehul Choksi's extradition to India

Ayan’s career-best 27-point masterclass helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriorz despite Devank’s 25 points in a Season 12 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan’s career-best 27-point masterclass helps Patna Pirates sink Bengal Warriorz despite Devank’s 25 points

India among top five countries with its own domestic 4G stack: PM Modi

India among top five countries with its own domestic 4G stack: PM Modi

Govt committed to development of tribal communities: President Droupadi Murmu

Govt committed to development of tribal communities: President Droupadi Murmu

Vishmi Gunaratne's composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs match against South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Gunaratne’s composed knock guides Sri Lanka to 105 in rain-marred 20 overs

PM Modi slams Congress for policy mismanagement at NDTV World Summit

PM Modi slams Congress for policy mismanagement

US lawmakers urge Trump to attend Quad Summit in India and key Asia meetings (IANS Exclusive)

US lawmakers urge Trump to attend Quad Summit in India and key Asia meetings (IANS Exclusive)

We're actually living in the first Indian decade of that Indian century: Nick Booker

We're actually living in the first Indian decade of that Indian century: Nick Booker

NDTV World Summit: PM Modi declares new India’s robust response to terrorism

PM Modi declares new India’s robust response to terrorism

PM Modi has put India on a different growth trajectory in 11 years: Gautam Singhania

PM Modi has put India on a different growth trajectory in 11 years: Gautam Singhania