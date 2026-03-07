March 07, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

‘Crude imports not reliant on external permissions’: India on energy policy​

'Crude imports not reliant on external permissions': India on energy policy​

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) After the US granted a temporary 30‑day waiver allowing continued imports of Russian crude oil, India on Saturday asserted that its energy policy is determined by national interest and economic pragmatism rather than external permissions. ​

Responding to Washington’s decision, the Centre has clarified that India has never depended on any country's permission to determine its energy imports.

The Centre stressed that the guiding principle of policy remains the pursuit of competitive pricing and uninterrupted supplies, not political pressures from abroad.​

The Centre highlighted its diversification strategy, noting that India has expanded its crude sourcing base from 27 countries earlier to 40 countries now. ​

India said that this broader network has reduced vulnerability to geopolitical disruptions and insulated the economy against sudden shocks in the international oil market. ​

It said that the approach has assumed particular importance amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where instability continues to threaten global energy flows.​

Despite objections from some global actors, India has maintained imports of Russian oil, citing affordability and reliability as decisive factors. ​

The waiver granted by Washington has enabled these imports to continue without immediate risk of sanctions. ​

However, the Centre reiterated that such decisions are taken in the national interest, reflecting economic pragmatism rather than external dictates.​

The government further emphasised that India’s energy supplies remain secure despite global conflicts and volatility. ​

“By diversifying sources and maintaining strategic reserves, India has positioned itself to withstand fluctuations in crude markets. The emphasis on competitive pricing and multiple supply lines,” an official said, which reflected a long‑term strategy to safeguard economic stability.​

India’s response to the waiver underscores its determination to pursue an independent energy policy, prioritising affordability and security while continuing to diversify crude oil sources to guard against global uncertainties.​

