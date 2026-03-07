March 08, 2026 12:28 AM हिंदी

Vice President slams ‘lapse in arrangements’ for President Murmu’s event in Bengal

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday launched an offensive against the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress over the controversy surrounding the venue change for the 9th International Santal Conference, where President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

He said that the office of the President, being the highest constitutional office of our Republic, must always receive the dignity, protocol, and respect it deserves, which was violated in West Bengal on Saturday.

“Any lapse in arrangements befitting her constitutional position that happened in West Bengal today is unfortunate. The sanctity of the office of the Hon’ble President must always be maintained, and due respect accorded to the highest office of the nation,” the Vice President said in a post on X.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a social media statement on Saturday, observed that the Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol.

The Prime Minister also issued a social media statement claiming that the development of the President’s programme had deeply hurt people who believe in democratic values and the empowerment of tribal communities.

PM Modi directly blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for the controversy and said the state administration was responsible for the disrespect shown to the President.

The West Bengal government, led by Trinamool Congress, has come under scathing attacks from various sections of society over the developments at the President programme.

However, both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhisek Banerjee have issued social media statements refuting the criticisms

--IANS

src/uk

