March 07, 2026 10:52 PM हिंदी

Mukesh Ambani hosts Finland President; meeting reflects meaningful conversation, strengthening of ties

Mukesh Ambani hosts Finland President; meeting reflects meaningful conversation, strengthening of ties

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), along with his son Anant Ambani, hosted President of Finland, Dr. Alexander Stubb, at their residence in the financial capital, it was announced on Saturday.

The "gathering reflected a spirit of friendship, meaningful conversation, and the strengthening of ties through shared values", according to an X post by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

During his India visit this week, Stubb earlier highlighted India and Global South's growing role in shaping a cooperative, fair and representative multilateral world order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the cooperation between India and Finland will expand in key technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G telecommunications, advanced data analytics and quantum computing. During the talks with Stubb, both sides also agreed to strengthen research collaboration and promote innovation.

Joint research calls between India’s Department of Science and Technology and Finland’s innovation funding agency Business Finland will focus on areas such as renewable energy, smart cities, hydrogen technologies, electric vehicles, and waste management.

Meanwhile, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of RIL, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland’s leading foods company Fazer.

As part of this evolution, the two companies will establish a long-term strategic partnership in India to produce, market, and distribute branded premium chocolates using Fazer’s recipes and high-quality standards nationwide.

The partnership would combine Fazer’s iconic heritage brands, innovative product portfolio, and world’s finest chocolates, with RCPL’s substantial scale and access to nearly 3 million retail outlets across India, as well as deep expertise in the Indian market.

Together, the companies could have the potential to build a unique position in India’s chocolate and confectionery market, which is expected to grow rapidly due to rising consumer incomes and organised retail penetration, according to a company statement.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Nothing to worry about Varun's form, the rest are there to cover, says India captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of final against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Nothing to worry about Varun's form, the rest are there to cover, says SKY ahead of final

‘Crude imports not reliant on external permissions’: India on energy policy​ (Photo: IANS)

‘Crude imports not reliant on external permissions’: India on energy policy​

Shahid Kapoor commences shooting for 'Farzi 2': Back at it

Shahid Kapoor commences shooting for 'Farzi 2': Back at it

Mukesh Ambani hosts Finland President; meeting reflects meaningful conversation, strengthening of ties

Mukesh Ambani hosts Finland President; meeting reflects meaningful conversation, strengthening of ties

President Murmu to visit Ayodhya on March 19, perform rituals at Ram Temple

President Murmu to visit Ayodhya on March 19, perform rituals at Ram Temple

Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh to perform at closing ceremony before the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh to perform at closing ceremony before final

Political inaction fuels Pakistan's enduring polio crisis: Report (File image)

Political inaction fuels Pakistan's enduring polio crisis: Report

Rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah's rise in Nepal politics widely seen as symbol of generational change

Rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah's rise in Nepal politics widely seen as symbol of generational change

Over 500 Uyghurs arrested in Xinjiang amid Ramadan crackdown by Chinese authorities (File image)

Over 500 Uyghurs arrested in Xinjiang amid Ramadan crackdown by Chinese authorities

Pakistan's failure to tackle trafficking lets criminal networks thrive: Report (File image)

Pakistan's failure to tackle trafficking lets criminal networks thrive: Report