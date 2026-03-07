Shahid Kapoor commences shooting for 'Farzi 2': Back at it

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) The wait is finally over. Putting an end to all the anticipation, Shahid Kapoor has finally commenced the shoot for "Farzi 2".

Making the exciting announcement on social media, Shahid shared a black and white photograph with the makers, along with the text "Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!! (sic)"

Ever since season one of the show premiered back in 2023, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for the second season of the crime thriller.

In February, Shahid confirmed "Farzi 2" with a similar social media post, where he dropped a picture with the makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, collectively known as Raj & DK, on his Instagram Stories with the text, "The fakers are back at it."

Raj & DK also confirmed the development with a post on their official Instagram account. They uploaded a photo of piled-up currency notes on their handle and captioned it "Round 2 in progress".

Created, produced, and directed by Raj & DK, who have also contributed to the writing, along with Sita Menon and Suman Kumar, the show enjoys a stellar cast with Shahid, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles, along with others.

The eight-episode series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 10 February 2023, narrates the journey of a small-time con artist, Sunny (Played by Shahid Kapoor), who finds himself drawn into the dark world of crime during an attempt to pull off the perfect con.

In addition to "Farzi 2", Shahid will also be a part of "Cocktail 2", which is a sequel to the 2012 romantic entertainer "Cocktail", featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

In the second instalment of the franchise, Shahid will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the drama is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

