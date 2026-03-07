HM Shah hits out at Bengal govt over Prez Murmu's displeasure on Santal event venue change

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday also launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress over the controversy surrounding the venue change for the 9th International Santal Conference, where President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest.

"The TMC government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol," Home Minister Shah said in a statement posted on social media.

Referring to the developments surrounding the programme where the President was the chief guest, the Union Minister said the incident laid bare what he described as the rot in the Trinamool Congress-ruled government, which, according to him, not only violated the constitutional rights of citizens at will but also did not spare even the President of India from its actions.

“The disrespect for the highest constitutional post of India, that too at a programme organised by our tribal sisters and brothers, is an insult to our nation and the very values that define our constitutional democracy. Today every citizen who believes in democracy stands deeply hurt and anguished,” the Union Minister added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi issued a social media statement saying the developments surrounding the President’s programme had deeply hurt people who believe in democratic values and the empowerment of tribal communities.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister blamed the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal for the controversy and said the state administration was responsible for the disrespect shown to the President.

--IANS

