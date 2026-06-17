Women’s T20 WC: Yastika, Nandni included as India asked to bat first by Netherlands

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) India were asked to bat first by Netherlands in their Women’s T20 World Cup clash at Headingley on Wednesday, with Yastika Bhatia returning to the playing eleven and Nandni Sharma handed a maiden appearance in the tournament.

India arrives into Wednesday’s game on the back of a comprehensive 64-run win over Pakistan, while Netherlands come into the clash after losing to Bangladesh by six wickets in what was also their first game in the mega event.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said wicketkeeper-batter Yastika and right-arm pacer Nandini come into the playing eleven in place of Bharti Fulmali and Arundhati Reddy. “Great opportunity to bat first and we want to challenge ourselves. The powerplay with bat and ball is something we are looking forward to. Sticking to your own plans and batting as deep as possible is the key on this wicket,” she said.

Netherlands captain Babette de Leede said seamer Myrthe van den Raad has replaced batter Sanya Khurana in their playing eleven. “I think we will get something out of the wicket and hopefully chase the target later on. Super excited for this opportunity. Playing against India is a dream coming true, a little bit nervous as well,” she said

The match will be played on the same pitch as the Australia-Bangladesh contest, where Australia registered a resounding nine-wicket victory. In their pitch report, Ian Bishop and Charles Dagnall felt overcast conditions with a strong south‑westerly breeze will bring early movement and could aid seamers, especially with 30 overs already bowled.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud and Nandni Sharma

Netherlands: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (captain & wk), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers and Isabel Van Der Woning

--IANS

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