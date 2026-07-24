July 24, 2026 4:00 PM हिंदी

Apoorva Makhija recalls being suicidal during 'India's Got Latent' controversy: Would've killed myself

Apoorva Makhija recalls being suicidal during 'India's Got Latent' controversy: Would've killed myself

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Content creator Apoorva Makhija turned emotional while recalling the fallout of the 'India's Got Latent' controversy.

The influencer revealed that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during the difficult phase and credited fellow content creator Sufi Motiwala for standing by her when she needed support the most.

During a candid conversation with Sufi Motiwala in the reality show, Lock Upp Season 2, Apoorva admitted that she would not have been able to cope with the controversy had he not been by her side.

Apoorva expressing her emotions upon meeting Sufi after a long time, said, "I have really missed you. Don't do this again, I am starting to cry. Every time someone asks me about you and says, 'How were you friends with him? He's so mean,' I tell them... I would've killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, had I didn't have Sufi," she said.

Sufi Motiwala immediately responded, "Don't say that."

Apoorva reiterated how crucial his support had been during that period.

"I wouldn't have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn't dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend," she added.

Reflecting on their friendship, Sufi Motiwala admitted that the time they spent together was among the happiest periods of his life.

"I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was my most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot," he said.

The emotional exchange then ended with both apologising to each other.

Apoorva said, "I am also really sorry. I know those little, little things can hurt a lot. And I am sorry for not creating that safe space for you when you needed it the most."

For the uninitiated, last year, Apoorva Makhija found herself at the centre of the controversy surrounding 'India's Got Latent', the YouTube comedy show hosted by influencer Samay Raina.

The show drew widespread backlash over allegedly offensive remarks made by her during an episode, which further prompted multiple police complaints and legal scrutiny against Apoorva and the other team members of the show.

Apoorva Makhija had faced intense trolling on social media in the aftermath, back then.

–IANS

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