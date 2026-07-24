Aanchal Singh shares emotional post after wedding, says 'A daughter doesn’t stop belonging to one home'

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Aanchal Singh, who recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Mohit Chawla, shared an emotional post about embracing a new chapter in life.

She expressed that marriage does not mean leaving one’s first home behind, but rather expanding one’s world with new relationships and love. The ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ actress further mentioned that the most beautiful part of marriage is not about leaving or becoming someone else, but about welcoming more people into one’s life. Aanchal added that a person’s world “quietly grows” with more people to love, more blessings to count, and another family to call their own.

Sharing pictures from her wedding on Instagram, Singh wrote, “From “you and me” to “us”… forever Some moments don’t need words. A glance in the middle of a ritual. A smile that says, we’re really here. A prayer whispered with folded hands. A promise sealed with sindoor.”

“As I look back at these moments, one thought keeps returning to me. I have always believed that a daughter doesn’t stop belonging to one home when she gets married. She simply walks into another while carrying the first with her. And perhaps that’s the most beautiful part of marriage.”

“Not that you leave. Not that you become someone else’s. But that your world quietly grows… with more people to love, more blessings to count, and another family to call your own. Here’s to us.

To our families. To every tradition that brought us here, every blessing that surrounds us and every memory still waiting to be made. Forever,” she concluded.

Recently, in an interaction with IANS, Aanchal Singh opened up about the inspiration behind her classic bridal look. She revealed that her wedding attire was deeply connected to a special memory she shared with her mother.

“I still remember my mom telling me after watching Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, 'I want to see you as a real bride in that beautiful shade of red one day.' That stayed with me. It wasn’t about recreating the outfit from the show because that bridal look was very contemporary. It was simply about that rich, classic red. Coincidentally, that was exactly the colour I had always imagined for myself too.”

--IANS

ps/