Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch SA vs IND, know all details

Manchester, June 20 (IANS) South Africa and India have built one of the more compelling rivalries in women's cricket over recent years, and another chapter will be written on Sunday when the two sides collide in a high-stakes Group 1 encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Although both nations have appeared in every edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, this will surprisingly be their first meeting in the tournament itself. The timing could hardly be more significant, with the group delicately poised after the opening rounds.

India have enjoyed a flawless start under Harmanpreet Kaur, collecting convincing victories in their opening two fixtures to establish themselves among the early contenders. South Africa responded positively after falling to Australia, overcoming Pakistan in a hard-fought contest to stay firmly in the race for a semi-final berth.

With Australia still looming for India and South Africa seeking momentum after an inconsistent opening week, Sunday's outcome could shape the remainder of Group 1.

Much of the spotlight will naturally fall on the opening batters. Smriti Mandhana has been in sublime touch, following one fifty with another to give India dominant starts. Across the pitch, Laura Wolvaardt will be eager to rediscover the form that made her South Africa's standout performer during their recent home series against India, where she piled on 330 runs in five matches.

India's bowling attack has complemented its batting depth. The spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani have shared nine wickets across the opening two games, repeatedly applying pressure through the middle overs.

South Africa will look towards all-round contributions to neutralise that advantage. Annerie Dercksen's composed fifty against Pakistan showcased her ability against spin and providing another reminder of the Proteas' growing batting depth beyond their captain.

The rivalry itself has been remarkably even over the years. India hold a slender edge in overall T20 internationals, but South Africa have enjoyed greater success in recent contests, winning nine of the last 15 completed meetings between the teams.

The fixture also rekindles memories of last year's ODI World Cup final, where India lifted the trophy after overcoming a South African side inspired by a century from Wolvaardt. While Sunday's contest is only a group-stage match, it offers the Proteas an opportunity to gain a measure of revenge and, perhaps more importantly, take a decisive step towards the knockout stages.

When: Sunday, June 21, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

--IANS

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