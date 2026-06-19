Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash, know all details

Southampton, June 19 (IANS) Pakistan Women will look to keep their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes alive when they take on Bangladesh Women in Match 15 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Both teams walk into this game following defeats in their respective previous games and will be feeling the heat. Having played two games without opening their account for the tournament Pakistan lie fifth on the Group 1 points table. Having started the tournament with an impressive six-wicket win Bangladesh's hopes were dashed with a big defeat against Australia and they currently occupy the fourth spot on the table.

Pakistan’s last outing saw them post 126 having elected to bat first in their match against South Africa.

Although they did put a score on board for their bowlers, however they faltered as the South African side achieved the chase with just two balls to spare. South Africa required 129 to get there and did so successfully with just two overs down, indicating struggles on both sides. Bangladesh too had a nightmarish previous fixture. Having begun their campaign with a positive start, the batting collapsed spectacularly against a powerful Australian side managing just 77.

Australia had a chase easily completed in under 10 overs thanks to 91* from David Warner and a brilliant opening stand between him and Aaron Finch.

For Pakistan it's about scoring freely with the bat and picking early wickets to get back on track for a place in the semi-finals of the competition. Another loss will put their chances at a standstill. Bangladesh will be looking to regain the momentum they had established during their opening fixture against Papua New Guinea.

While their bowlers were exposed by Australia in their previous clash, it’s their batting that will need to dig in now against a Pakistani attack which will undoubtedly see this game as a chance for redemption.

When: June 20, Saturday at 7:00 PM IST

Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to watch: The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar.

Squads:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), G Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sana Fatima (C), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Eyman Fatima, T Rubab, Saira Jabeen, Diana Baig.

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (C), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, T Nehar, Fariha Islam, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla

--IANS

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