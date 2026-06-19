June 19, 2026 6:06 PM हिंदी

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash, know all details

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash, know all details

Southampton, June 19 (IANS) Pakistan Women will look to keep their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes alive when they take on Bangladesh Women in Match 15 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Both teams walk into this game following defeats in their respective previous games and will be feeling the heat. Having played two games without opening their account for the tournament Pakistan lie fifth on the Group 1 points table. Having started the tournament with an impressive six-wicket win Bangladesh's hopes were dashed with a big defeat against Australia and they currently occupy the fourth spot on the table.

Pakistan’s last outing saw them post 126 having elected to bat first in their match against South Africa.

Although they did put a score on board for their bowlers, however they faltered as the South African side achieved the chase with just two balls to spare. South Africa required 129 to get there and did so successfully with just two overs down, indicating struggles on both sides. Bangladesh too had a nightmarish previous fixture. Having begun their campaign with a positive start, the batting collapsed spectacularly against a powerful Australian side managing just 77.

Australia had a chase easily completed in under 10 overs thanks to 91* from David Warner and a brilliant opening stand between him and Aaron Finch.

For Pakistan it's about scoring freely with the bat and picking early wickets to get back on track for a place in the semi-finals of the competition. Another loss will put their chances at a standstill. Bangladesh will be looking to regain the momentum they had established during their opening fixture against Papua New Guinea.

While their bowlers were exposed by Australia in their previous clash, it’s their batting that will need to dig in now against a Pakistani attack which will undoubtedly see this game as a chance for redemption.

When: June 20, Saturday at 7:00 PM IST

Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to watch: The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioStar.

Squads:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), G Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sana Fatima (C), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Eyman Fatima, T Rubab, Saira Jabeen, Diana Baig.

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (C), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, T Nehar, Fariha Islam, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Human rights activists raise alarm over threats to religious freedom (File image)

Pakistan: Human rights activists raise alarm over threats to religious freedom

Israel will exact heavy price from Hezbollah for killing four soldiers: Netanyahu

Israel will exact heavy price from Hezbollah for killing four soldiers: Netanyahu

Specialised camps helped us improve and perform better, says drag-flicker Deepika as India reach Nations Cup semifinals in New Zealand.

Specialised camps helped us perform better, says Deepika as India reach Nations Cup semis

Sikh couple's killing in gurdwara sparks fear among minorities in Pakistan (File image)

Sikh couple's killing in gurdwara sparks fear among minorities in Pakistan

Naseeruddin Shah reveals the one thing he would like to ask J.R.D. Tata

Naseeruddin Shah reveals the one thing he would like to ask J.R.D. Tata

Taliban decree erodes rights of women and girls: UN experts (File image)

Taliban decree erodes rights of women and girls: UN experts

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh likely to join Delhi Capitals support staff for IPL 2027

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh likely to join Delhi Capitals support staff for IPL 2027

Mukesh Ambani unveils 5-way roadmap to propel RIL’s growth ahead

Mukesh Ambani unveils 5-way roadmap to propel RIL’s growth ahead

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Turkey vs Paraguay, know all details (Credit: @albirroja/Instagram)

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Turkey vs Paraguay, know all details

When and where to watch England vs Scotland clash in ICC Wo9men's T20 World Cup 2026, know all details.

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch England vs Scotland clash, know all details