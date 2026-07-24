Sakshi Mhadolkar comes on board Sri Vishnu's film with Ram Abbaraju

Hyderabad, July 24 (IANS) Actress Sakshi Mhadolkar has now come on board the unit of director Ram Abbaraju's upcoming Telugu film featuring actor Sri Vishnu in the lead.

Taking to its social media timelines, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, announced the news that the actress had come on board the unit of the film with a small video clip.

It wrote, "The gorgeous #SakkshiMhadolkar joins the fun of 'SREEVISHNU X RAM ABBARAJU 2'. #FunReloaded."

The video released by the unit welcoming her to the team showed the fun vibe at the shooting spot.

For the unaware, director Ram Abbaraju has teamed up with actor Sri Vishnu for a second time after the two together delivered the hilarious blockbuster 'Samajavaragamana'. The film, which is yet to be titled, is being temporarily referred to as SREEVISHNU X RAM ABBARAJU 2.

Sources present on the sets say that the shooting of the film is currently going on at a brisk pace. They point out that 'Shri Vishnu x Ram Abbaraju 2' will be a fresh script with a new storyline narrated in a completely different style.

Sources have disclosed that the film, which has a strong concept at its core, will be high on humor and that it would seek to provide non-stop entertainment.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, this film has a strong cast.

While the makers have announced the names of some of the technicians working on the film, they are yet to announce the names of certain other technicians. Cinematography for this eagerly awaited film is by well known cinematographer Yuvaraj. Writers Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana, who worked on 'Samajavaragama', too have joined hands once again to write the script of this upcoming film. Their association with the new film has now raised expectations among fans and film buffs from the upcoming film as well.

Sources say that the makers will shortly announce the other members of the cast and the crew as well.

--IANS

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